Here's Why We Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has managed to grow EPS by 29% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While Vertex Pharmaceuticals did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$90b company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$214m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.2% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Vertex Pharmaceuticals' strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Vertex Pharmaceuticals' continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

