Here's Why We Think Vitura Health (ASX:VIT) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Vitura Health (ASX:VIT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Vitura Health with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Vitura Health

Vitura Health's Improving Profits

In the last three years Vitura Health's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Vitura Health's EPS shot from AU$0.013 to AU$0.025, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 97% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Vitura Health shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 15% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Vitura Health isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$201m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Vitura Health Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Vitura Health insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 47% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at AU$95m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is Vitura Health Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Vitura Health's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Vitura Health for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Vitura Health (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

