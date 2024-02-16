Here's Why We Think WAM Strategic Value (ASX:WAR) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like WAM Strategic Value (ASX:WAR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide WAM Strategic Value with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is WAM Strategic Value Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's an outstanding feat for WAM Strategic Value to have grown EPS from AU$0.005 to AU$0.085 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of WAM Strategic Value's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. On the revenue front, WAM Strategic Value has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 660% to AU$23m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

WAM Strategic Value isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$187m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are WAM Strategic Value Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in WAM Strategic Value will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending AU$509k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Independent Chairman & Chief Investment Officer Geoffrey Wilson for AU$106k worth of shares, at about AU$0.96 per share.

It's reassuring that WAM Strategic Value insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to WAM Strategic Value, with market caps under AU$306m is around AU$444k.

WAM Strategic Value's CEO only received compensation totalling AU$10k in the year to June 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does WAM Strategic Value Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

WAM Strategic Value's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. It could be that WAM Strategic Value is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If these have piqued your interest, then this stock surely warrants a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for WAM Strategic Value (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

