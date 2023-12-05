Here's Why We Think Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Westpac Banking Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Westpac Banking has grown EPS by 48% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Westpac Banking's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Westpac Banking remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.0% to AU$21b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Westpac Banking's future EPS 100% free.

Are Westpac Banking Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Westpac Banking shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director Nora Scheinkestel bought AU$49k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$21.22. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Westpac Banking.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Westpac Banking bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$23m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.03%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Westpac Banking To Your Watchlist?

Westpac Banking's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Westpac Banking belongs near the top of your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Westpac Banking (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

