Here's Why We Think WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' EPS grew from US$0.66 to US$1.55, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 134%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 25%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$236m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings that you should be aware of.

