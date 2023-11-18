Here's Why We Think XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide XRF Scientific with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is XRF Scientific Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that XRF Scientific has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for XRF Scientific remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 38% to AU$55m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since XRF Scientific is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$148m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are XRF Scientific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Over the last 12 months XRF Scientific insiders spent AU$155k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Director David Brown who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$89k, paying AU$1.09 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for XRF Scientific bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$34m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 23% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add XRF Scientific To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, XRF Scientific's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for XRF Scientific that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

