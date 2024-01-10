Here's Why We Think Yamada Green Resources (SGX:BJV) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Yamada Green Resources (SGX:BJV). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Yamada Green Resources Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Yamada Green Resources grew its EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Unfortunately, Yamada Green Resources' revenue dropped 40% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from -0.1% to 13%. That's not a good look.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

SGX:BJV Earnings and Revenue History January 10th 2024

Yamada Green Resources isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$25m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Yamada Green Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Yamada Green Resources insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 66% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Of course, Yamada Green Resources is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$25m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have CN¥16m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Should You Add Yamada Green Resources To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Yamada Green Resources is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Yamada Green Resources that you need to take into consideration.

Although Yamada Green Resources certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Singaporean companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

