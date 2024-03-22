Here's Why Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Toll Brothers with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Toll Brothers Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Toll Brothers has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 53%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 2.4 percentage points to 18%, in the last twelve months. Which is a great look for the company.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Toll Brothers' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Toll Brothers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Toll Brothers has a market capitalisation of US$13b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$90m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Toll Brothers Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Toll Brothers' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Toll Brothers for a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Toll Brothers is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

