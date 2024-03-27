Here's Why Travelite Holdings (SGX:BCZ) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Travelite Holdings (SGX:BCZ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Travelite Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Travelite Holdings' Improving Profits

In the last three years Travelite Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Travelite Holdings' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from S$0.042 to S$0.047. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 12% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Travelite Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.8% to 9.9% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Travelite Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$7.9m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Travelite Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Travelite Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 59% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Valued at only S$7.9m Travelite Holdings is really small for a listed company. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to S$4.6m. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Travelite Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Travelite Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Travelite Holdings.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

