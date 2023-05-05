Here's Why It's Unlikely That Adval Tech Holding AG's (VTX:ADVN) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Adval Tech Holding to hold its Annual General Meeting on 11th of May

Salary of CHF385.2k is part of CEO René Rothen's total remuneration

Total compensation is 187% above industry average

Adval Tech Holding's EPS declined by 49% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 6.5%

Adval Tech Holding AG (VTX:ADVN) has not performed well recently and CEO René Rothen will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 11th of May. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Adval Tech Holding

How Does Total Compensation For René Rothen Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Adval Tech Holding AG has a market capitalization of CHF88m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CHF612k for the year to December 2022. We note that's a small decrease of 3.4% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at CHF385.2k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Swiss Machinery industry with market capitalizations below CHF177m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was CHF213k. This suggests that René Rothen is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, René Rothen directly owns CHF192k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CHF385k CHF379k 63% Other CHF227k CHF254k 37% Total Compensation CHF612k CHF634k 100%

On an industry level, around 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. According to our research, Adval Tech Holding has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Story continues

A Look at Adval Tech Holding AG's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Adval Tech Holding AG has shrunk its earnings per share by 49% per year. Its revenue is up 7.3% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Adval Tech Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 6.5% for the shareholders, Adval Tech Holding AG would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Adval Tech Holding that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here