Here's Why It's Unlikely That Canopy Growth Corporation's (TSE:WEED) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Canopy Growth's Annual General Meeting to take place on 25th of September

Total pay for CEO David Klein includes CA$1.32m salary

Total compensation is 66% above industry average

Over the past three years, Canopy Growth's EPS fell by 11% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 93%

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE:WEED) has not performed well recently and CEO David Klein will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 25th of September. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

View our latest analysis for Canopy Growth

How Does Total Compensation For David Klein Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Canopy Growth Corporation has a market capitalization of CA$1.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$8.7m over the year to March 2023. That's a notable increase of 54% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$1.3m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Canadian Pharmaceuticals industry with market capitalizations between CA$540m and CA$2.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CA$5.3m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Canopy Growth Corporation pays David Klein north of the industry median. What's more, David Klein holds CA$285k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$1.3m CA$1.2m 15% Other CA$7.4m CA$4.5m 85% Total Compensation CA$8.7m CA$5.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Canopy Growth allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

A Look at Canopy Growth Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Canopy Growth Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 15%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Canopy Growth Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Few Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -93% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Canopy Growth (of which 2 are potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Canopy Growth is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.