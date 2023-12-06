Here's Why It's Unlikely That Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's (KLSE:SCIPACK) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad will host its Annual General Meeting on 13th of December

Salary of RM576.0k is part of CEO Chee Chang's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's EPS fell by 11% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 16%

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad (KLSE:SCIPACK) has not performed well recently and CEO Chee Chang will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 13th of December. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad

Comparing Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has a market capitalization of RM743m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM858k over the year to July 2023. That's a fairly small increase of 4.4% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of RM576.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysia Packaging industry with market capitalizations ranging from RM467m to RM1.9b, the reported median CEO total compensation was RM756k. So it looks like Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad compensates Chee Chang in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Chee Chang also holds RM329k worth of Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM576k RM516k 67% Other RM282k RM306k 33% Total Compensation RM858k RM822k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 76% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 24% of the pie. Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

A Look at Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 16% over three years, many shareholders in Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.