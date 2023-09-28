Here's Why V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

V.S. Industry Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years V.S. Industry Berhad grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for V.S. Industry Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to RM4.6b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are V.S. Industry Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own V.S. Industry Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM1.0b. This totals to 27% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add V.S. Industry Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of V.S. Industry Berhad is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with V.S. Industry Berhad.

