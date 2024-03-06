Here's why you should visit the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover

Families visit the Food + Farm Exploration Center on Feb. 29 at 3400 Innovation Drive in Plover.

PLOVER – Have you been to the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover?

The center holds more than 60 interactive exhibits for visitors of all ages: from children's museum-style kitchen, grocery store and food truck play areas to interactive touch screens with videos and tractor simulators.

Justin Wolman, the center's marketing and communications specialist, said the center is designed to drive curiosity in every way.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Caitlin Shuda and photojournalist Gabi Broekema recently toured the center to share with readers what they can find inside, what programs are offered there and why you might want to add it to your spring break to-do list.

You can find everything from a 'mechanical petting zoo' to the world's largest potato masher

Jonathan Wrezinski takes a turn driving a tractor at the agriculture simulator Feb. 29 at the Food + Farm Exploration Center at 3400 Innovation Drive in Plover. Wrezinski grew up on a farm and said the exhibit brought back memories of his childhood.

The Food + Farm Exploration Center includes spaces for younger children to learn more about agriculture and farming through play, and more hands-on learning and interaction for older children and adults. The center also holds a kitchen lab, maker space and other areas for classes.

Another space, nicknamed a "mechanical petting zoo," offers different machines that people can climb on and use horns and lights while learning more about what the machines do. Wolman said that space changes regularly with different configurations.

The Colorful Plate Café near the lobby offers a menu of coffee, tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, iced tea and other beverages along with a brunch and lunch menu. The café is open to the public and does not require admission to visit. The space is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Outside, visitors can find the world's largest potato masher and four demo fields where people can learn more about planting and harvesting crops.

What types of programs does the center offer?

Joseph Schey, 3, and his cousin, Bennett Hintz, 3, play in the interactive grocery store exhibit on Feb. 29 at the Food + Farm Exploration Center at 3400 Innovation Drive in Plover.

Since opening Dec. 2, the Food + Farm Exploration Center has hosted dozens of field trips with more on the schedule, Wolman said. The center had been selling out of admission tickets on Saturdays, so it recently adjusted its Saturday hours, opening an hour earlier to accommodate more guests.

Wolman said the Tot Time sessions have been popular, as well. The program is developed for children between 2 and 4 years old and focuses on activities and snacks pertaining to a monthly theme. The theme for March is carrots, and participants will learn more about them through books, making snacks, creating art and working through a STEM building activity throughout the month. Tot Time takes place between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and costs $40 per child for the four-week program. Families can choose between a Wednesday or Friday program.

Planning ahead for spring break in both Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids, the center has two weeks of special programming for students in second through ninth grades. Spring Charcuterie Board classes will be offered March 20 and 27 for $40, and Robotics in Agriculture classes will be offered March 21 and 28 for $30. Classes are scheduled based on grade and all students must have a parent or guardian on-site during the class.

How did Food + Farm Exploration Center start?

Kelly Schey holds her daughter Noelle, 2, as her son Joseph, 3, and her sister's son Bennett Hintz, 3, play on the pinball machines on Feb. 29 at the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover. The center has already turned into a family favorite destination, with it being the Schey's third time here. "My husband likes it too, to see the tractors in the showroom," Kelly Schey said.

Farming for the Future Foundation was established in 2018 as an organization focused on promoting agricultural education, helping people learn and understand where their food comes from while building strong relationships between farmers and consumers. The organization broke ground in 2022 on the center that stands on 24 acres of land south of Lake Pacawa.

Along with the exploration center's interactive children's museum and exhibits, the center also focuses on workforce development and promoting careers in agricultural sustainability and innovation.

The Farming for the Future Foundation raised more than $20 million for the Food + Farm Exploration Center. The land was donated by the Worzella family, a family of multi-generational growers in central Wisconsin, and other groups, businesses and organizations added their own donations to support the center.

Find out more about the center

The Food + Farm Exploration Center, 3400 Innovation Drive in Plover, holds cooking classes and other food-related activities in their kitchen demo room. On Feb. 29, the activity was to make veggie insects.

The Food + Farm Exploration Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 3400 Innovation Drive in Plover, behind Menards.

For more information, visit explorefoodandfarm.org or find Food + Farm Exploration Center on Facebook.

