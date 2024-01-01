Here's Why Walmart (WMT) is a Strong Momentum Stock

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors.

Achieving those goals is made easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a unique set of guidelines that rates stocks based on popular investing methodologies, namely value, growth, and momentum. The Style Scores can help you narrow down which stocks are better for your portfolio and which ones can beat the market over the long-term.

Is This 1 Momentum Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Different than value or growth investors, momentum-oriented investors live by the saying "the trend is your friend." This investing style is all about taking advantage of upward or downward trends in a stock's price or earnings outlook. Employing factors like one-week price change and the monthly percentage change in earnings estimates, the Momentum Style Score can indicate favorable times to build a position in high-momentum stocks.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player. In this regard, acquisitions of Bonobos, Moosejaw and Parcel; partnership with Shopify and Goldman Sachs; delivery programs like Walmart + and Express Delivery; and investment in online e-commerce platform Flipkart are noteworthy. These position the company to keep pace with the changing retail ecosystem and stay firm in the presence of rivals like Amazon and Target. Markedly, Walmart’s product offerings include almost everything from grocery to cosmetics, electronics to stationery, home furnishings to health and wellness products, and apparel to entertainment products, to name a few.

WMT sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), holds a Momentum Style Score of B, and has a VGM Score of B. The stock is up 0.6% and up 2.1% over the past one-week and four-week period, respectively, and Walmart has gained 11.2% in the last one-year period as well. Additionally, an average of 8,410,810 shares were traded over the last 20 trading sessions.

Momentum investors don't just pay attention to price changes; positive earnings play a crucial role, too. Six analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0 to $6.44 per share. WMT boasts an average earnings surprise of 8.2%.

With strong earnings growth, a good Zacks Rank, and top-tier Momentum and VGM Style Scores, investors should think about adding WMT to their portfolios.

