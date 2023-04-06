Here's Why Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Waste Connections' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Waste Connections managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Waste Connections achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to US$7.2b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Waste Connections' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Waste Connections Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Waste Connections has a market capitalisation of US$35b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$108m. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Waste Connections, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

Waste Connections offered total compensation worth US$7.3m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Waste Connections Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Waste Connections is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Waste Connections, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Waste Connections that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

