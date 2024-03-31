Here's Why Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Waste Management's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2023 Waste Management had debt of US$15.9b, up from US$14.7b in one year. However, it does have US$458.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$15.4b.

How Strong Is Waste Management's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Waste Management had liabilities of US$4.23b due within a year, and liabilities of US$21.7b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$458.0m and US$2.87b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$22.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Waste Management is worth a massive US$85.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.6 Waste Management has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. But the high interest coverage of 7.6 suggests it can easily service that debt. If Waste Management can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 12% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Waste Management can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Waste Management produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

We feel that Waste Management's solid conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was really heart warming, like a mid-winter fair trade hot chocolate in a tasteful alpine chalet. But we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Waste Management can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Waste Management you should be aware of.

