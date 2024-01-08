Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Deltic Energy's (LON:DELT) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Deltic Energy Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Deltic Energy last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£9.1m. Importantly, its cash burn was UK£14m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 8 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

AIM:DELT Debt to Equity History January 8th 2024

How Is Deltic Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Deltic Energy didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 315% in the last year. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Deltic Energy Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Deltic Energy shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Deltic Energy's cash burn of UK£14m is about 60% of its UK£23m market capitalisation. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Deltic Energy's Cash Burn?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think Deltic Energy's cash burn is a bit of a worry. In particular, we think its increasing cash burn suggests it isn't in a good position to keep funding growth. And although we accept its cash runway wasn't as worrying as its increasing cash burn, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. Looking at the metrics in this article all together, we consider its cash burn situation to be rather dangerous, and likely to cost shareholders one way or the other. On another note, Deltic Energy has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

