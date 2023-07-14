Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About XWELL's (NASDAQ:XWEL) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might XWELL Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When XWELL last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$35m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$35m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2023 it had roughly 12 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is XWELL's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because XWELL actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 56% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For XWELL To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, XWELL shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

XWELL's cash burn of US$35m is about 154% of its US$23m market capitalisation. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

Is XWELL's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought XWELL's cash runway was relatively promising. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for XWELL (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

