Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Sovereign Cloud Holdings' (ASX:SOV) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Sovereign Cloud Holdings (ASX:SOV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Sovereign Cloud Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2022, Sovereign Cloud Holdings had AU$13m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$25m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 6 months from December 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Sovereign Cloud Holdings Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Sovereign Cloud Holdings increased its cash burn by 245% in the last twelve months. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 32% in that time. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Sovereign Cloud Holdings is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Easily Can Sovereign Cloud Holdings Raise Cash?

Since Sovereign Cloud Holdings has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Sovereign Cloud Holdings has a market capitalisation of AU$41m and burnt through AU$25m last year, which is 61% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

Is Sovereign Cloud Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Sovereign Cloud Holdings' revenue growth was relatively promising. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Sovereign Cloud Holdings (of which 4 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

