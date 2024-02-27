Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Credit Clear's (ASX:CCR) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Credit Clear (ASX:CCR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Credit Clear Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2023, Credit Clear had cash of AU$12m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.5m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.6 years as of June 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Credit Clear Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Credit Clear reduced its cash burn by 38% during the last year. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 63% was even more impressive. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Credit Clear is building its business over time.

Can Credit Clear Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Credit Clear has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$113m, Credit Clear's AU$4.5m in cash burn equates to about 4.0% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Credit Clear's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Credit Clear is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Credit Clear (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

