Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With UTStarcom Holdings' (NASDAQ:UTSI) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might UTStarcom Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2023, UTStarcom Holdings had cash of US$49m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$745k. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is UTStarcom Holdings' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because UTStarcom Holdings actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Regrettably, the company's operating revenue moved in the wrong direction over the last twelve months, declining by 11%. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how UTStarcom Holdings is building its business over time.

Can UTStarcom Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, UTStarcom Holdings shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$34m, UTStarcom Holdings' US$745k in cash burn equates to about 2.2% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About UTStarcom Holdings' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about UTStarcom Holdings' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for UTStarcom Holdings (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

