Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Intra-Cellular Therapies' (NASDAQ:ITCI) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Intra-Cellular Therapies Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In March 2023, Intra-Cellular Therapies had US$539m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$248m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years from March 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that Intra-Cellular Therapies will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Growing?

Intra-Cellular Therapies reduced its cash burn by 16% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But it was the operating revenue growth of 202% that really shone. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Intra-Cellular Therapies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Intra-Cellular Therapies has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a market capitalisation of US$5.8b and burnt through US$248m last year, which is 4.3% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Intra-Cellular Therapies' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Intra-Cellular Therapies' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Notably, our data indicates that Intra-Cellular Therapies insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.

