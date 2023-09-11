Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had US$350m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$40m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had 8.7 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Growing?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals managed to reduce its cash burn by 73% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 82% in the same period. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Aurinia Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$40m is about 2.9% of its US$1.4b market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn reduction was also very reassuring. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Notably, our data indicates that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.

