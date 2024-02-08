Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Teuton Resources' (CVE:TUO) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Teuton Resources (CVE:TUO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Teuton Resources' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Teuton Resources last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$9.1m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$911k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Teuton Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Teuton Resources didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 22% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. Teuton Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Teuton Resources Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Teuton Resources to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$65m, Teuton Resources' CA$911k in cash burn equates to about 1.4% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Teuton Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Teuton Resources is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Teuton Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

