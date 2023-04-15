Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Beam Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Beam Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2022, Beam Therapeutics had US$1.1b in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$26m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from December 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Beam Therapeutics Growing?

Beam Therapeutics managed to reduce its cash burn by 77% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And it could also show revenue growth of 18% in the same period. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Beam Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Beam Therapeutics has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Beam Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$2.2b and burnt through US$26m last year, which is 1.2% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Beam Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Beam Therapeutics' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Beam Therapeutics (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

