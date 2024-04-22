Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Talkspace's (NASDAQ:TALK) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) stock is up 289% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Talkspace's cash burn is. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Talkspace Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Talkspace last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in March 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth US$124m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$17m. Therefore, from December 2023 it had 7.5 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Talkspace will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Talkspace Growing?

Happily, Talkspace is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 73% over the last year. And revenue is up 25% in that same period; also a good sign. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Talkspace Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Talkspace seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$530m, Talkspace's US$17m in cash burn equates to about 3.1% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Talkspace's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Talkspace's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its revenue growth was very encouraging. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Talkspace that investors should know when investing in the stock.

