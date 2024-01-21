Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Thinkific Labs' (TSE:THNC) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Thinkific Labs (TSE:THNC) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Thinkific Labs Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Thinkific Labs last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$87m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$8.9m. So it had a cash runway of about 9.7 years from September 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Thinkific Labs will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Thinkific Labs Growing?

Happily, Thinkific Labs is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 72% over the last year. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 18% during that time. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Thinkific Labs Raise More Cash Easily?

While Thinkific Labs seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Thinkific Labs' cash burn of US$8.9m is about 5.0% of its US$178m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Thinkific Labs' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Thinkific Labs' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Thinkific Labs that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

