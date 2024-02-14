Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Anika Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Anika Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2023, Anika Therapeutics had cash of US$71m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$11m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 6.4 years from September 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Anika Therapeutics will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Anika Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Anika Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Although it's hardly brilliant growth, it's good to see the company grew revenue by 7.1% in the last year. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Anika Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Anika Therapeutics is showing solid revenue growth, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Anika Therapeutics' cash burn of US$11m is about 3.2% of its US$341m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Anika Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Anika Therapeutics' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the Anika Therapeutics CEO receives in total remuneration.

