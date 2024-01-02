Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Quanterix's (NASDAQ:QTRX) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 113%. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Quanterix's cash burn is too risky. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Quanterix Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2023, Quanterix had US$328m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$20m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Quanterix Growing?

Quanterix managed to reduce its cash burn by 70% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 6.1% during that time. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Quanterix Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Quanterix has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.0b, Quanterix's US$20m in cash burn equates to about 2.0% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Quanterix's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Quanterix is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its revenue growth, but even that wasn't too bad! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quanterix that you should be aware of before investing.

