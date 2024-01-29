Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 154%. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Y-mAbs Therapeutics' cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Check out our latest analysis for Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Does Y-mAbs Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Y-mAbs Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$87m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$28m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years from September 2023. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Growing?

Happily, Y-mAbs Therapeutics is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 73% over the last year. Arguably, however, the revenue growth of 114% during the period was even more impressive. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Y-mAbs Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Y-mAbs Therapeutics has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Story continues

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$492m, Y-mAbs Therapeutics' US$28m in cash burn equates to about 5.7% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Y-mAbs Therapeutics is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Y-mAbs Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.