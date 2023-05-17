Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' (ASX:PAR) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In December 2022, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals had AU$84m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$33m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 2.5 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$39k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 2.6%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of AU$276m and burnt through AU$33m last year, which is 12% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

