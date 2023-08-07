Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Ai-Media Technologies' (ASX:AIM) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Ai-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Ai-Media Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Ai-Media Technologies last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$15m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$1.4m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2022. Notably, however, analysts think that Ai-Media Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Ai-Media Technologies Growing?

Happily, Ai-Media Technologies is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 70% over the last year. And it could also show revenue growth of 7.9% in the same period. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Ai-Media Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Ai-Media Technologies has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$53m, Ai-Media Technologies' AU$1.4m in cash burn equates to about 2.6% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Ai-Media Technologies' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Ai-Media Technologies' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Ai-Media Technologies that investors should know when investing in the stock.

