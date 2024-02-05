Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Biotron's (ASX:BIT) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Biotron (ASX:BIT) has seen its share price rise 230% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Biotron shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Biotron Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, Biotron had AU$4.0m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.3m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 15 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Biotron's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Biotron did record statutory revenue of AU$1.4m over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 35%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Biotron makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Biotron To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Biotron does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$89m, Biotron's AU$3.3m in cash burn equates to about 3.7% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Biotron's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Biotron's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Biotron's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Biotron (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

