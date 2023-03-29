Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Energy Transition Minerals' (ASX:ETM) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Energy Transition Minerals (ASX:ETM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Energy Transition Minerals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Energy Transition Minerals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$27m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$6.2m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.4 years as of June 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Energy Transition Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Energy Transition Minerals did record statutory revenue of AU$72k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 3.0%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Energy Transition Minerals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Energy Transition Minerals Raise Cash?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Energy Transition Minerals shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Energy Transition Minerals' cash burn of AU$6.2m is about 11% of its AU$58m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Energy Transition Minerals' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Energy Transition Minerals' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Energy Transition Minerals you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

