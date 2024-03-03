Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Kuros Biosciences' (VTX:KURN) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Kuros Biosciences (VTX:KURN) has seen its share price rise 260% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Kuros Biosciences' cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Kuros Biosciences' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2023, Kuros Biosciences had cash of CHF17m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CHF7.7m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years as of June 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Kuros Biosciences Growing?

We reckon the fact that Kuros Biosciences managed to shrink its cash burn by 34% over the last year is rather encouraging. On top of that, operating revenue was up 35%, making for a heartening combination We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Kuros Biosciences is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Kuros Biosciences To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Kuros Biosciences seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CHF196m, Kuros Biosciences' CHF7.7m in cash burn equates to about 3.9% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Kuros Biosciences' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Kuros Biosciences is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Kuros Biosciences (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

