Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$329m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$145m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years from June 2023. Importantly, analysts think that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reduced its cash burn by 35% during the last year. On top of that, operating revenue was up 32%, making for a heartening combination It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

While Deciphera Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$863m, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' US$145m in cash burn equates to about 17% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

The good news is that in our view Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. Not only was its cash runway quite good, but its revenue growth was a real positive. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing.

