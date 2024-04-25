Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About NorthIsle Copper and Gold's (CVE:NCX) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) stock is up 172% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky NorthIsle Copper and Gold's cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is NorthIsle Copper and Gold's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When NorthIsle Copper and Gold last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in April 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$7.5m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$6.5m. Therefore, from December 2023 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is NorthIsle Copper and Gold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 9.9% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of NorthIsle Copper and Gold due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can NorthIsle Copper and Gold Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for NorthIsle Copper and Gold to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a market capitalisation of CA$111m and burnt through CA$6.5m last year, which is 5.9% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is NorthIsle Copper and Gold's Cash Burn Situation?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. Not only was its cash burn reduction quite good, but its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about NorthIsle Copper and Gold's situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for NorthIsle Copper and Gold you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

