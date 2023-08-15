Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Moatable's (NYSE:MTBL) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Moatable (NYSE:MTBL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Moatable Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2023, Moatable had US$50m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$8.7m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 5.7 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Moatable Growing?

We reckon the fact that Moatable managed to shrink its cash burn by 47% over the last year is rather encouraging. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 27% during the period. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Moatable has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Moatable Raise More Cash Easily?

While Moatable seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Moatable has a market capitalisation of US$32m and burnt through US$8.7m last year, which is 27% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Moatable's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Moatable's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Moatable's situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Moatable that you should be aware of before investing.

