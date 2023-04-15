Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About REGENXBIO's (NASDAQ:RGNX) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is REGENXBIO's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2022, REGENXBIO had cash of US$365m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$238m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had roughly 18 months of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that REGENXBIO will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is REGENXBIO's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because REGENXBIO actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 76% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can REGENXBIO Raise Cash?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, REGENXBIO shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

REGENXBIO has a market capitalisation of US$824m and burnt through US$238m last year, which is 29% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About REGENXBIO's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought REGENXBIO's cash runway was relatively promising. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for REGENXBIO that you should be aware of before investing.

