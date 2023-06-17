Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Turmalina Metals' (CVE:TBX) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Turmalina Metals (CVE:TBX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Turmalina Metals Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In March 2023, Turmalina Metals had CA$3.2m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$4.8m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had roughly 8 months of cash runway. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Turmalina Metals will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Turmalina Metals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Turmalina Metals didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 18% over the last year, which suggests that management may be mindful of the risks of their depleting cash reserves. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Turmalina Metals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Turmalina Metals is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Turmalina Metals has a market capitalisation of CA$27m and burnt through CA$4.8m last year, which is 18% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Turmalina Metals' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Turmalina Metals' cash burn reduction was relatively promising. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, Turmalina Metals has 6 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

