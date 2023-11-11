Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About RxSight's (NASDAQ:RXST) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might RxSight Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When RxSight last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$132m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$51m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.6 years as of September 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is RxSight Growing?

RxSight reduced its cash burn by 9.6% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 85% was even more impressive. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can RxSight Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress RxSight has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

RxSight has a market capitalisation of US$848m and burnt through US$51m last year, which is 6.0% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is RxSight's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about RxSight's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for RxSight that investors should know when investing in the stock.

