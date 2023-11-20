Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Real Matters' (TSE:REAL) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Real Matters (TSE:REAL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Real Matters Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2023, Real Matters had US$42m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$3.2m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is Real Matters' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Real Matters actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. The harsh truth is that operating revenue dropped 52% in the last year, which is quite problematic for a cash burning company. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Real Matters Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Real Matters shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Real Matters has a market capitalisation of US$279m and burnt through US$3.2m last year, which is 1.1% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Real Matters' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Real Matters' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its falling revenue to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Real Matters that you should be aware of before investing.

