Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Capricor Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CAPR) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Capricor Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2023, Capricor Therapeutics had cash of US$39m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$28m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 17 months from December 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Capricor Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

Given that Capricor Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The good news is that operating revenue growth was as flash as a rat with a gold tooth, up 887% in that time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Capricor Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Capricor Therapeutics' revenue growth truly does shine bright, it's important not to ignore the possibility that it might need more cash, at some point, even if only to optimise its growth plans. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Capricor Therapeutics' cash burn of US$28m is about 18% of its US$152m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Capricor Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

Capricor Therapeutics appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. Not only was its cash runway quite good, but its revenue growth was a real positive. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Capricor Therapeutics' situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Capricor Therapeutics that investors should know when investing in the stock.

