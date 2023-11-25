Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Airtasker's (ASX:ART) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Airtasker (ASX:ART) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Airtasker's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Airtasker last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$17m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$14m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Airtasker will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Airtasker Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Airtasker reduced its cash burn by 22% during the last year. And considering that its operating revenue gained 40% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Airtasker To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Airtasker is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$79m, Airtasker's AU$14m in cash burn equates to about 18% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Airtasker's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Airtasker is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn relative to its market cap, but even that wasn't too bad! It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Airtasker that you should be aware of before investing.

