Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About 4DS Memory's (ASX:4DS) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, 4DS Memory (ASX:4DS) stock is up 280% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether 4DS Memory's cash burn is too risky. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is 4DS Memory's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2023, 4DS Memory had cash of AU$5.6m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.7m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 14 months as of June 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is 4DS Memory's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because 4DS Memory isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With cash burn dropping by 17% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of 4DS Memory due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can 4DS Memory Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for 4DS Memory to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

4DS Memory has a market capitalisation of AU$163m and burnt through AU$4.7m last year, which is 2.9% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About 4DS Memory's Cash Burn?

The good news is that in our view 4DS Memory's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. One the one hand we have its solid cash burn reduction, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash burn relative to its market cap. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about 4DS Memory's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for 4DS Memory (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

