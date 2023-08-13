Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying DFI Retail Group Holdings' (SGX:D01) For Its Upcoming Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (SGX:D01) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase DFI Retail Group Holdings' shares before the 17th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.05 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, DFI Retail Group Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $2.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether DFI Retail Group Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether DFI Retail Group Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. DFI Retail Group Holdings's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If DFI Retail Group Holdings didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 5.2% of its cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. DFI Retail Group Holdings was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. DFI Retail Group Holdings has seen its dividend decline 14% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid DFI Retail Group Holdings? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Bottom line: DFI Retail Group Holdings has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in DFI Retail Group Holdings despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with DFI Retail Group Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

