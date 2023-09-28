Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Perrot Duval Holding's (VTX:PEDU) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Perrot Duval Holding S.A. (VTX:PEDU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Perrot Duval Holding's shares before the 2nd of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF2.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF2.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Perrot Duval Holding has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of CHF80.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Perrot Duval Holding paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Perrot Duval Holding reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Perrot Duval Holding has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Perrot Duval Holding for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Perrot Duval Holding don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Perrot Duval Holding (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

