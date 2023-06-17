Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Afine Investments' (JSE:ANI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Afine Investments Limited (JSE:ANI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Afine Investments' shares on or after the 21st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of R0.40 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Afine Investments has a trailing yield of approximately 9.0% on its current stock price of ZAR4.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Afine Investments can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Afine Investments paid out 99% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (86%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while Afine Investments's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Afine Investments's earnings per share plummeted 91% over the past year,which is rarely good news for the dividend.

Given that Afine Investments has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Afine Investments? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. What's more, Afine Investments is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Afine Investments and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, Afine Investments has 6 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

