Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying NORMA Group's (ETR:NOEJ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase NORMA Group's shares on or after the 12th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.55 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that NORMA Group has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of €21.64. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether NORMA Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. NORMA Group paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 108% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While NORMA Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were NORMA Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. NORMA Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 20% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. NORMA Group has seen its dividend decline 2.6% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Has NORMA Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? NORMA Group's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in NORMA Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for NORMA Group (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

